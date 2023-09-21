Real-Time Update: Owens Corning (OC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has seen a -3.73% decrease in the past week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month, and a 8.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.03% for OC’s stock, with a 21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OC is $160.31, which is $24.5 above the current price. The public float for OC is 89.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on September 21, 2023 was 800.40K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 135.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that In the ever-evolving financial markets, savvy investors are always on the lookout for golden opportunities that offer great value. While the headlines often spotlight stocks that are soaring to new heights, some of the best investment prospects lie in stocks trading below their historical valuations.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.83. In addition, Owens Corning saw 57.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Fister Todd W, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $136.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fister Todd W now owns 26,067 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $732,236 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 1,033 shares at $141.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 40,889 shares at $146,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens Corning (OC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.