Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is above average at 4.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is $12.56, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 170.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RC on September 21, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.03. However, the company has seen a 1.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Ready Capital is paying out a 14.5% dividend yield. The mREIT is also currently trading for 76 cents on the dollar following its merger with Broadmark Realty. There is some dividend uncertainty as its payout ratio sits at 111%.

RC’s Market Performance

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has seen a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.21% gain in the past month and a -1.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for RC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for RC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RC Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corporation, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corporation (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.