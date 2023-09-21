Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has plunged by -4.47 when compared to previous closing price of 106.51, but the company has seen a -6.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Raymond James Financial downgrade to Hold from my Buy Rating in June, agreeing with the quant system rating. Positives: dividend growth/stability, earnings YoY growth, company financial health. Challenges: overvaluation vs sector, share price +8% higher than June.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by analysts is $119.36, which is $19.14 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 188.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RJF was 831.17K shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stock saw a decrease of -6.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $121 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.48. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Carter Horace, who sale 3,753 shares at the price of $109.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Carter Horace now owns 19,515 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $409,527 using the latest closing price.

Dowdle Jeffrey A, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,281 shares at $96.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Dowdle Jeffrey A is holding 48,314 shares at $508,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 588.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.47. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 589.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.