QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -40.35 in relation to its previous close of 5.70. However, the company has experienced a -47.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-01 that QuantaSing (NASDAQ: QSG ) stock is on the rise Thursday following the release of the company’s earnings report for fiscal Q3 2023! The good news for OSG stock starts with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for QSG is $70.18, which is $6.3 above the current price. The public float for QSG is 38.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSG on September 21, 2023 was 13.29K shares.

QSG’s Market Performance

The stock of QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen a -47.29% decrease in the past week, with a -56.41% drop in the past month, and a -61.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for QSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.93% for QSG stock, with a simple moving average of -65.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.70 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSG Trading at -54.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.61%, as shares sank -54.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -47.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, QuantaSing Group Limited saw -72.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.21 for the present operating margin

+85.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Limited stands at -8.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.