Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is $115.64, which is $19.17 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 97.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On September 21, 2023, QRVO’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

The stock of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 95.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that U.S. equities have performed remarkably well in 2023, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively gaining 17.3% and 33.1% year-to-date. However, recent volatility around interest rates and inflation could make certain stocks untenable as near- and medium-term investments.

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a -5.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $135 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.63. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 662 shares at the price of $106.95 back on Sep 06. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 19,161 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $70,801 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Frank P., the SVP, Advanced Cellular of Qorvo Inc., sale 500 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stewart Frank P. is holding 12,020 shares at $53,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.