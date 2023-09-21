Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is above average at 33.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is $100.97, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for PRU is 362.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRU on September 21, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.01 in comparison to its previous close of 98.92, however, the company has experienced a 2.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Prudential Financial (PRU) stands to gain from higher emerging markets earnings, improved spread income, strategic acquisitions, effective capital deployment and a solid financial position.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU’s stock has risen by 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.46% and a quarterly rise of 15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Prudential Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for PRU’s stock, with a 7.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $93 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRU Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.65. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from PGIM Strategic Investments, In, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, PGIM Strategic Investments, In now owns 382 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 4,126 shares at $99.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,241 shares at $409,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.