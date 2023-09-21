Portland General Electric Company (POR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.25 in relation to previous closing price of 43.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that While it’s always nice to read a range of opinions about the market, targeting top Wall Street upgrades this week may be a more sensible choice. Fundamentally, the major indices have printed red ink as economic jitters again rose to the forefront.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is above average at 18.11x. The 36-month beta value for POR is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for POR is $50.25, which is $6.74 above than the current price. The public float for POR is 100.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume of POR on September 21, 2023 was 926.13K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR’s stock has seen a -0.07% decrease for the week, with a -0.41% drop in the past month and a -8.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for Portland General Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for POR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POR Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.84. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Mersereau Anne Frances, who sale 10,891 shares at the price of $44.16 back on Aug 25. After this action, Mersereau Anne Frances now owns 7,071 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $480,947 using the latest closing price.

Mersereau Anne Frances, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 1,071 shares at $46.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Mersereau Anne Frances is holding 17,962 shares at $50,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.