Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has seen a -11.74% decrease in the past week, with a -17.06% drop in the past month, and a -4.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for PESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.82% for PESI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PESI is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is $19.00, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for PESI is 12.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On September 21, 2023, PESI’s average trading volume was 53.09K shares.

PESI) stock’s latest price update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.19 compared to its previous closing price of 11.30. However, the company has seen a -11.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that ESG is here to stay. Every year the concept of sustainable finance in markets has continued to be an integral part of the process for most investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

PESI Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. saw 200.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from REEDER JOE, who sale 6,009 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 26. After this action, REEDER JOE now owns 220,358 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., valued at $69,536 using the latest closing price.

REEDER JOE, the Director of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., sale 19,385 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that REEDER JOE is holding 226,367 shares at $223,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. stands at -4.55. The total capital return value is set at -12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.64. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.