Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): A Technical Analysis

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $74.45, which is $12.14 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 151.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on September 21, 2023 was 931.13K shares.

PFGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 61.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strong independent organic case growth, double-digit gross profit growth and a strong cash flow.

PFGC’s Market Performance

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a 3.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a 9.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for PFGC’s stock, with a 3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.80. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Aug 29. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 159,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $123,700 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $59.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 147,790 shares at $119,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.