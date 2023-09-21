Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for PGRE is 182.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PGRE was 1.78M shares.

PGRE) stock's latest price update

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that The office REIT index has crashed to nearly the same bottom as the Great Financial Crisis, indicating substantial strain for the sector. Paramount Group, a New York office REIT, has the lowest price-to-book among all >$1B REITs, potentially indicating both financial risk and deep value potential. PGRE’s properties are likely worth much less than their current valuation due to lower future NOIs and interest rate-driven cap rate growth.

PGRE’s Market Performance

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has experienced a 4.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.89% rise in the past month, and a 18.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for PGRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGRE Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 641,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $94,540 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 621,812 shares at $231,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 107.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 45.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.