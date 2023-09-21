Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) by analysts is $20.60, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 74.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.70% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of OMI was 763.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 16.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago.

OMI’s Market Performance

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has experienced a -1.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month, and a -16.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for OMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for OMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Pesicka Edward A, who sale 38,780 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Jun 16. After this action, Pesicka Edward A now owns 708,373 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $747,487 using the latest closing price.

Pesicka Edward A, the President & CEO of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 38,780 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Pesicka Edward A is holding 747,153 shares at $746,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.