Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s stock price has plunge by -2.84relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORGN is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORGN is $4.00, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 111.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.32% of that float. The average trading volume for ORGN on September 21, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month, and a -67.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for ORGN stock, with a simple moving average of -67.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -48.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4230. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -70.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Tripeny R Tony, who purchase 73,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Sep 01. After this action, Tripeny R Tony now owns 73,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $100,054 using the latest closing price.

RICHARDSON KAREN A, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., purchase 146,288 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that RICHARDSON KAREN A is holding 146,288 shares at $200,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.