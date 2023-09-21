Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is $2.00, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for ONDS is 43.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONDS on September 21, 2023 was 761.72K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has decreased by -6.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Ondas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eric Brock – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Derek Reisfield – Chief Financial Officer Stewart Kantor – Founder & President, Ondas Networks Meir Kliner – Founder, Airobotics & President, Ondas Autonomous Systems Conference Call Participants Timothy Horan – Oppenheimer Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group William Morrison – B. Riley Operator Welcome to the Ondas Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

ONDS’s Market Performance

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has seen a -17.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.01% decline in the past month and a -29.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for ONDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.99% for ONDS’s stock, with a -50.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at -43.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -31.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8782. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from SOOD JASPREET K, who sale 5,676 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, SOOD JASPREET K now owns 25,787 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $5,676 using the latest closing price.

Seidl Randy, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc., sale 5,676 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Seidl Randy is holding 27,059 shares at $5,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -117.80, with -79.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.