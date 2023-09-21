Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.21x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) by analysts is $58.86, which is $30.15 above the current market price. The public float for ODD is 11.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.83% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ODD was 814.00K shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has decreased by -7.54 when compared to last closing price of 30.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that Oddity is a very recent IPO stock that jumped after the IPO and fell after its first earnings report. It’s posting high sales growth and robust profitability.

ODD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Oddity Tech Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.78% for ODD’s stock, with a -36.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at -36.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -35.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -23.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.66. In addition, Oddity Tech Ltd. saw -39.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.