Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NVVE stock has gone up by 2.59%, with a monthly decline of -18.53% and a quarterly plunge of -14.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.73% for NVVE’s stock, with a -42.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVVE is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVVE is $2.50, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 22.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for NVVE on September 21, 2023 was 939.13K shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) has plunged by -10.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.45, but the company has seen a 2.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Eduardo Royes – Investor Relations Gregory Poilasne – Chief Executive Officer David Robson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum Brian Dobson – Chardan Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Nuvve Holding Corporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4626. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Smith Ted C., who sale 26,900 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Smith Ted C. now owns 239,351 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $12,643 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,163,436 shares at $3,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -446.99. The total capital return value is set at -62.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.55. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -77.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.