Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has jumped by 0.65 compared to previous close of 102.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-19 that BeiGene said on Tuesday it would regain rights to develop and manufacture its cancer drug after a deal termination with Novartis.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Novartis AG (NVS) by analysts is $115.73, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 2.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NVS was 1.35M shares.

NVS’s Market Performance

NVS stock saw an increase of 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.58% and a quarterly increase of 2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for Novartis AG (NVS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for NVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

NVS Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.05. In addition, Novartis AG saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.