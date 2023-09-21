Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is 7.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXST is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is $212.78, which is $70.82 above the current market price. The public float for NXST is 33.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On September 21, 2023, NXST’s average trading volume was 422.95K shares.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)’s stock price has decreased by -5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 150.98. However, the company has seen a -5.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-09-18 that Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and DIRECTV reached a multi-year distribution agreement that will end DIRECTV’s more than 75-day blackout of Nexstar’s 176 local television stations and NewsNation cable news network.

NXST’s Market Performance

NXST’s stock has fallen by -5.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.83% and a quarterly drop of -12.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Nexstar Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for NXST’s stock, with a -17.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NXST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NXST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NXST Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXST fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.43. In addition, Nexstar Media Group Inc. saw -18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXST starting from Carter Thomas, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $165.50 back on Aug 31. After this action, Carter Thomas now owns 76,920 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc., valued at $827,502 using the latest closing price.

Gliha Lee Ann, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc., sale 910 shares at $160.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gliha Lee Ann is holding 4,476 shares at $145,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.68 for the present operating margin

+48.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stands at +18.64. The total capital return value is set at 14.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.59. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), the company’s capital structure generated 264.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.54. Total debt to assets is 56.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.