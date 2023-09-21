NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock Sees a-3.51 Decrease

In the past week, NAAS stock has gone down by -11.68%, with a monthly decline of -18.18% and a quarterly plunge of -10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for NaaS Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.95% for NAAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAAS is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is $13.00, The public float for NAAS is 54.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On September 21, 2023, NAAS’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 5.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 8, 2023.

NAAS Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84. Equity return is now at value -431.40, with -140.40 for asset returns.

Based on NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.