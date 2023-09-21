Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) has decreased by -21.41 when compared to last closing price of 6.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that The AI travel tech company announced another acquisition to broaden its global reach. The company also announced financial results for the second quarter, which revealed a wider loss on the bottom line.

MOND’s Market Performance

MOND’s stock has fallen by -20.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.37% and a quarterly drop of -44.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.12% for Mondee Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.94% for MOND’s stock, with a -47.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MOND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MOND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOND Trading at -28.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -20.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc. saw -53.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 9,901,494 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc., valued at $127,200 using the latest closing price.

Gundumogula Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of Mondee Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Gundumogula Prasad is holding 9,881,494 shares at $65,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc. stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.11. Equity return is now at value 455.00, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 185.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.