Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIRM is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MIRM is $55.00, which is $20.92 above the current price. The public float for MIRM is 35.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIRM on September 21, 2023 was 599.76K shares.

MIRM) stock’s latest price update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.26 in comparison to its previous close of 31.00, however, the company has experienced a 3.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

MIRM’s Market Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has seen a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.85% gain in the past month and a 8.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for MIRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.88% for MIRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.26% for the last 200 days.

MIRM Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 59.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from GREY MICHAEL G, who sale 14,216 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, GREY MICHAEL G now owns 0 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $454,912 using the latest closing price.

Heron Patrick J, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,625 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Heron Patrick J is holding 159,053 shares at $81,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.28 for the present operating margin

+83.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -48.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.65. Equity return is now at value -132.80, with -47.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 40.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.