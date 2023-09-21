Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock Faces 4.97% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has gone down by -12.06% for the week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month and a 8.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.05% for MNMD’s stock, with a 7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -6.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is $22.88, which is $19.35 above the current market price. The public float for MNMD is 37.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNMD on September 21, 2023 was 608.32K shares.

MNMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) has plunged by -3.81 when compared to previous closing price of 3.94, but the company has seen a -12.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-31 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $MNMD–MindMed will provide a corporate update and review the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MNMD Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 72.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Greenway Schond L., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 25. After this action, Greenway Schond L. now owns 228,031 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $76,000 using the latest closing price.

Barrow Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 15,502 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Barrow Robert is holding 623,457 shares at $49,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.