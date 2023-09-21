MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) has increased by 17.04 when compared to last closing price of 5.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-06-15 that SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) (“MEI”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming drug candidate, announced today that the companies will host a recorded joint video webcast that will be available at 8:00 am Eastern.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is $80.00, which is $30.42 above the current market price. The public float for MEIP is 6.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEIP on September 21, 2023 was 36.80K shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

The stock of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has seen a 24.01% increase in the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a -10.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.60% for MEIP’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MEIP Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +24.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw 28.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Baltic Charles V. III, who purchase 81,500 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 28. After this action, Baltic Charles V. III now owns 105,750 shares of MEI Pharma Inc., valued at $18,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. The total capital return value is set at -135.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.08. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.