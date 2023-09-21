Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAXN is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAXN is $31.17, which is $18.9 above the current price. The public float for MAXN is 32.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAXN on September 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) has plunged by -3.12 when compared to previous closing price of 12.67, but the company has seen a -13.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that In a world struggling with sustainability, these companies are beacons of hope that harness the sun’s energy to power our present and our future. They are so visionary, and committed to their development, technology, and growth that they are undoubtedly an example of true solar stocks to buy and hold regardless of their adversities.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has fallen by -13.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly drop of -54.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.11% for MAXN’s stock, with a -46.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $40 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -35.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw -23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -80.80, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.