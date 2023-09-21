Make Informed Decisions with Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Stock Updates

In the past week, SUP stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly decline of -8.65% and a quarterly plunge of -11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for Superior Industries International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.07% for SUP’s stock, with a -28.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is $10.00, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for SUP is 21.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUP on September 21, 2023 was 73.53K shares.

SUP) stock’s latest price update

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP)’s stock price has increased by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Tim Trenary – EVP and CFO Majdi Abulaban – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Michael Ward – Benchmark Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Operator Welcome to Superior Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We are joined this morning by Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO; Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SUP Trading at -11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Superior Industries International Inc. saw -24.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who purchase 11,020 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Aug 18. After this action, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. now owns 4,330,940 shares of Superior Industries International Inc., valued at $39,283 using the latest closing price.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P., the 10% Owner of Superior Industries International Inc., purchase 12,322 shares at $3.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Mill Road Capital III, L.P. is holding 4,319,920 shares at $44,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.27 for the present operating margin

+11.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International Inc. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 110.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated 319.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.