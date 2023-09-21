Make Informed Decisions with Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) Stock Updates

In the past week, GFOR stock has gone down by -3.28%, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly plunge of -5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.48% for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for GFOR’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFOR is 6.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFOR on September 21, 2023 was 33.59K shares.

GFOR) stock’s latest price update

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.49. However, the company has seen a -3.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2021-07-09 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing July 12, 2021

GFOR Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.17%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFOR fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Graf Acquisition Corp. IV saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFOR

Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.