Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPX is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPX is $76.00, which is $18.38 above the current price. The public float for LPX is 71.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on September 21, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 57.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation struggles to break from a trading range as housing market uncertainties weigh. Louisiana-Pacific experienced an operating earnings miss, and revenue fell short of expectations in August. The stock is currently trading within a wide range, and investors should wait for a breakout or consider buying in the low $50s.

LPX’s Market Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has experienced a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month, and a -15.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for LPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for LPX’s stock, with a -8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPX Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.49. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.