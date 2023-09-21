LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) Stock: A -31.99% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has gone down by -0.46% for the week, with a -38.92% drop in the past month and a -31.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.24% for LVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.99% for LVO’s stock, with a -14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVO is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LVO is $4.58, which is $3.59 above the current price. The public float for LVO is 69.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVO on September 21, 2023 was 307.42K shares.

LVO) stock’s latest price update

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has plunge by -12.60relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants like Sony Corporation (SONY), Sonos (SONO) and LiveOne (LVO). Stiff competition from low-priced device importers is a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at -35.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -39.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5460. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 67.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63 for the present operating margin

+25.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -10.06. The total capital return value is set at -3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35. Equity return is now at value 81.80, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on LiveOne Inc. (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 323.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.