Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.30.

The public float for LYV is 154.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.87% of that float. The average trading volume for LYV on September 21, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has dropped by -1.57 compared to previous close of 82.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Live Nation (LYV) emphasizes on tactical improvements across its amphitheaters and clubs to drive growth and profitability. Also, focus on acquisitions and new market entries bodes well.

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has seen a -1.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.93% decline in the past month and a -8.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for LYV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for LYV’s stock, with a 3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $110 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.15. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.