Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 625.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that WRK, ATR, BY, LRCX and STIX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 18, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 18.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is $702.00, which is $58.5 above the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 132.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LRCX on September 21, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stock saw a decrease of -6.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for LRCX’s stock, with a 11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $825 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $665.65. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Bettinger Douglas R, who sale 1,894 shares at the price of $705.86 back on Aug 07. After this action, Bettinger Douglas R now owns 96,713 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $1,336,899 using the latest closing price.

Vahedi Vahid, the Senior Vice President of Lam Research Corporation, sale 13,756 shares at $717.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Vahedi Vahid is holding 26,483 shares at $9,869,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.59. Equity return is now at value 55.80, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.90. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.