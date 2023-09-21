Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): A Technical Analysis

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is $244.77, which is $42.66 above the current market price. The public float for LH is 88.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LH on September 21, 2023 was 764.49K shares.

LH) stock’s latest price update

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)’s stock price has soared by 0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 204.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that Labcorp’s (LH) Early Development Research Laboratories business continues to be constrained by NHP-related supply-chain issues.

LH’s Market Performance

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has experienced a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a 2.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for LH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for LH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $210 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LH Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.61. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from ANDERSON KERRII B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $211.57 back on Aug 08. After this action, ANDERSON KERRII B now owns 15,275 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $1,057,832 using the latest closing price.

van der Vaart Sandra D, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 212 shares at $240.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that van der Vaart Sandra D is holding 7,605 shares at $50,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.