Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KYMR is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KYMR is $56.53, which is $37.9 above than the current price. The public float for KYMR is 54.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.11% of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on September 21, 2023 was 397.71K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KYMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) has decreased by -7.15 when compared to last closing price of 18.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company’s management team will attend and participate in presentations at the following upcoming investor events:

KYMR’s Market Performance

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has experienced a -10.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.36% drop in the past month, and a -29.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for KYMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.26% for KYMR stock, with a simple moving average of -36.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KYMR Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -14.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.26. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Jacobs Bruce N., who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Jacobs Bruce N. now owns 104,568 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $42,465 using the latest closing price.

Gollob Jared, the Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,298 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Gollob Jared is holding 74,709 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.