Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2008.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) is $97.43, which is $27.12 above the current market price. The public float for KRUS is 5.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRUS on September 21, 2023 was 113.71K shares.

KRUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) has plunged by -7.13 when compared to previous closing price of 75.71, but the company has seen a -9.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Kura Sushi (KRUS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

KRUS’s Market Performance

KRUS’s stock has fallen by -9.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.56% and a quarterly drop of -20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Kura Sushi USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.51% for KRUS’s stock, with a -3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRUS Trading at -22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.29. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc. saw 47.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.33. Total debt to assets is 45.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.