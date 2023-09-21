Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KURA is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KURA is $29.88, which is $20.88 above the current price. The public float for KURA is 71.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on September 21, 2023 was 665.71K shares.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA)’s stock price has plunge by -6.54relation to previous closing price of 9.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pete De Spain – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Troy Wilson – President & Chief Executive Officer Tom Doyle – Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting Conference Call Participants Jonathan Chang – Leerink Partners Roger Song – Jefferies Peter Lawson – Barclays Li Watsek – Cantor Bijan Mekoba – Stifel Julian Harrison – BTIG Reni Benjamin – JMP Securities Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Kura Oncology, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA’s stock has fallen by -7.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.58% and a quarterly drop of -16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Kura Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.00% for KURA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KURA Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw -27.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc., sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.