Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KEYS stock has gone up by 0.49%, with a monthly gain of 2.28% and a quarterly plunge of -17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Keysight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for KEYS’s stock, with a -17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by analysts is $169.64, which is $34.08 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 176.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of KEYS was 1.35M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 132.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that The company is benefiting from increased defense spending and modernization efforts, providing stability and growth opportunities. KEY’s investment in development and technology leadership positions it as a leading player in the testing segment. Keysight’s opportunities in the commercial communications market, particularly in 5G and upcoming 6G cycles, position it for long-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.06. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.