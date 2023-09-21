JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is 3.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JKS is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is $359.81, which is $24.86 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 30.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On September 21, 2023, JKS’s average trading volume was 767.26K shares.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.87 in relation to previous closing price of 28.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that With markets remaining choppy and sentiment still cautious, many quality stocks are trading at tempting valuations. Recent indiscriminate selling has knocked down the valuations of profitable, growing companies to levels that don’t accurately reflect their long-term potential.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS’s stock has fallen by -5.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.71% and a quarterly drop of -35.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.24% for JKS’s stock, with a -38.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.01. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw -31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.