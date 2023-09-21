Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is $6.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 14.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on September 21, 2023 was 796.49K shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a -9.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-20 that Filament Health Corp (OTCQB:FLHLF) told investors that its Magdalena Biosciences joint venture (JV) with Jaguar Health has completed an import of coca leaf to Filament’s Metro Vancouver research and development facility. The clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development said its wholly-owned subsidiary Psilo Scientific received the imported leaves, which will be used for initial research purposes to look at neuropsychiatric indications.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has seen a -9.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.28% decline in the past month and a -40.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.54% for JAGX’s stock, with a -87.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at -40.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -36.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3516. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -95.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc. stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.