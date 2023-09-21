Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has gone down by -1.53% for the week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month and a 13.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for IBKR’s stock, with a 10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) by analysts is $106.86, which is $17.83 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 102.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of IBKR was 946.27K shares.

IBKR) stock’s latest price update

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 89.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Low-beta stocks can provide many beneficial advantages for investors, including a more defensive nature and overall portfolio balance.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $97 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.19. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Frank Thomas AJ, who sale 25,987 shares at the price of $90.64 back on Sep 18. After this action, Frank Thomas AJ now owns 922,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $2,355,395 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 13,147 shares at $90.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 425,775 shares at $1,191,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.