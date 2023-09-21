Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has dropped by -0.26 compared to previous close of 58.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Imperial Oil (IMO) plans C$1.7 billion in capital expenditure for 2023, maintaining consistent production performance at Kearl in the range of 265,000-275,000 barrels per day.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMO is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMO is $60.49, which is $3.85 above the current price. The public float for IMO is 169.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMO on September 21, 2023 was 472.56K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO’s stock has seen a -2.96% decrease for the week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month and a 18.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for IMO’s stock, with a 13.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMO Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.57. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.