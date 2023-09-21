I-Mab (IMAB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for I-Mab (IMAB) is $20.00, which is $25.35 above the current market price. The public float for IMAB is 71.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAB on September 21, 2023 was 571.70K shares.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB)’s stock price has decreased by -6.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a -16.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Chinese biotech company I-Mab faces challenges in attracting US capital due to lack of transparency and difficulty in valuing its pipeline. I-Mab has a late-stage pipeline with 20 assets and over $400 million in cash, but its market cap is only around $126 million. The company’s advanced products, such as Felzartamab and Eftansomatropin Alfa, have limited trial data available, making it difficult for American investors to assess the company properly.

IMAB’s Market Performance

I-Mab (IMAB) has seen a -16.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.38% decline in the past month and a -60.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.65% for IMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -64.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at -45.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -36.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6680. In addition, I-Mab saw -70.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on I-Mab (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, I-Mab (IMAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.