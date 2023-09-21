Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) has gone down by -3.74% for the week, with a 2.70% rise in the past month and a 22.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for HEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for HEP’s stock, with a 19.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) Right Now?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is $21.00, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for HEP is 45.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEP on September 21, 2023 was 403.23K shares.

HEP) stock’s latest price update

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 22.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-08-16 that HF Sinclair will acquire all the outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy Partners that it does not already own in a cash and stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HEP Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEP fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.32. In addition, Holly Energy Partners L.P. saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.76 for the present operating margin

+43.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stands at +39.60. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), the company’s capital structure generated 189.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.48. Total debt to assets is 59.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.