Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 66.28. However, the company has experienced a -3.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-10 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Dell and Verizon.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $81.00, which is $14.34 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 130.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on September 21, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -3.64% decrease in the past week, with a 5.39% rise in the past month, and a 10.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for HAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for HAS’s stock, with a 10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $94 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.45. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.