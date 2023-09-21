Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSHD is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSHD is $72.44, which is -$5.59 below the current price. The public float for GSHD is 21.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSHD on September 21, 2023 was 311.60K shares.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD)’s stock price has surge by 5.07relation to previous closing price of 74.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Meta is a dominant player in online advertising, but the stock is at its highest valuation in years. Roku holds the top spot in connected TV, but a pullback in ad spending could send the stock down further in the short term.

GSHD’s Market Performance

GSHD’s stock has risen by 10.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.73% and a quarterly rise of 30.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Goosehead Insurance Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.89% for GSHD stock, with a simple moving average of 46.84% for the last 200 days.

GSHD Trading at 18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +31.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.24. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw 128.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Langston Lindy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $70.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Langston Lindy now owns 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $707,100 using the latest closing price.

Jones Serena, the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 73,000 shares at $68.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Jones Serena is holding 0 shares at $4,978,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,547.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.93. Total debt to assets is 51.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,421.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.