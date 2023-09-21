FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.15 in relation to its previous close of 20.04. However, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Prior to August 31, 2023, my Readers mentioned 37 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: PFE, PBR, O, T, BRSP, BTI, PRB.A, VOD, WBA, and MITT, averaged 48.7% net gains from reader data collected 8/18/23. Ten analyst-target-augured August TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: MMM, KHC, BRSP, T, O, PFE, BTI, VOD, WBA, & MITT boasting a 46.54% average target price upside estimate.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 19.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.45, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSK on September 21, 2023 was 974.32K shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK’s stock has seen a 0.76% increase for the week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month and a 7.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for FSK’s stock, with a 5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,700 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $20,610 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 2,547 shares at $20,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.