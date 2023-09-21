Formula One Group (FWONK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.48 in comparison to its previous close of 66.11, however, the company has experienced a -6.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Energy Transfer LP, Cassava Sciences, and PENN Entertainment Inc. were discussed in last week’s insider trades update. CEO of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Jennifer Witz, purchased 250,000 shares for over $1 million. Lyft, Inc. shares have risen nearly 20% since the introduction of new CEO David Risher in April, and insiders like the stock also.

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Formula One Group (FWONK) by analysts is $80.96, which is $18.97 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 202.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FWONK was 892.13K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has seen a -6.94% decrease for the week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month and a -14.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Formula One Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for FWONK’s stock, with a -7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWONK Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -6.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.66. In addition, Formula One Group saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Formula One Group, sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Formula One Group (FWONK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.