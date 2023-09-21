FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.94 in relation to its previous close of 2.12. However, the company has experienced a -6.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOTE is 110.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on September 21, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE’s stock has seen a -6.96% decrease for the week, with a -19.55% drop in the past month and a -32.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for NOTE’s stock, with a -33.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -66.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Slabaugh Jon, who sale 3,744 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Sep 07. After this action, Slabaugh Jon now owns 155,894 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $7,544 using the latest closing price.

Resnik Josh, the See Remarks of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., sale 780 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Resnik Josh is holding 484,039 shares at $1,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Equity return is now at value -161.60, with -51.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.