First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) has decreased by -4.55 when compared to last closing price of 7.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Scott Kavanaugh – President and CEO Chris Naghibi – Chief Operating Officer Amy Djou – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Feaster – Raymond James Andrew Terrell – Stephens Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson Adam Butler – Piper Sandler Operator Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is $9.20, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for FFWM is 51.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFWM on September 21, 2023 was 886.91K shares.

FFWM’s Market Performance

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has seen a -9.28% decrease in the past week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month, and a 60.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for FFWM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on February 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFWM Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from Lake David G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 11. After this action, Lake David G. now owns 137,801 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $7,980 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lake David G. is holding 135,801 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc. stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.