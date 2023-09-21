FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS)’s stock price has increased by 3.55 compared to its previous closing price of 423.77. However, the company has seen a 1.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that FactSet Research (FDS) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.13 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is 33.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDS is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is $438.93, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for FDS is 38.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On September 21, 2023, FDS’s average trading volume was 301.10K shares.

FDS’s Market Performance

FDS’s stock has seen a 1.66% increase for the week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month and a 8.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for FactSet Research Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for FDS’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FDS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FDS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $464 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDS Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDS rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $431.10. In addition, FactSet Research Systems Inc. saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDS starting from Snow Frederick Philip, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $438.78 back on Sep 01. After this action, Snow Frederick Philip now owns 8,247 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc., valued at $1,316,340 using the latest closing price.

Snow Frederick Philip, the Chief Executive Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $433.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Snow Frederick Philip is holding 8,247 shares at $1,299,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.36 for the present operating margin

+52.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for FactSet Research Systems Inc. stands at +21.53. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.51. Total debt to assets is 55.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.