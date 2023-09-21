Examining the Volatility of HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) Stock

The stock of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month and a 12.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for HQY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for HQY’s stock, with a 14.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HQY is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HQY is $83.00, which is $11.39 above the current price. The public float for HQY is 83.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on September 21, 2023 was 572.97K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has soared by 0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 70.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that HealthEquity (HQY) witnesses solid growth in HSAs, besides recording robust performances in all its segments, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.71. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Murdock Tyson D., who sale 2,844 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Sep 07. After this action, Murdock Tyson D. now owns 70,389 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $202,919 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of HealthEquity Inc., sale 27,230 shares at $60.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 3,875 shares at $1,659,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.