Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EPM is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPM is $10.25, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for EPM is 30.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume for EPM on September 21, 2023 was 599.27K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPM) stock’s latest price update

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM)’s stock price has soared by 2.50 in relation to previous closing price of 6.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) (“Evolution” or the “Company”) announced today that Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the virtual Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference on September 19, 2023. An updated investor presentation to be used for the conference is available on the “Investors” section of Evolution’s website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

EPM’s Market Performance

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has seen a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.73% decline in the past month and a -15.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for EPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.54% for EPM’s stock, with a -5.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPM Trading at -20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.10 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at +26.97. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.