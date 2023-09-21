Evaluating the Impact of -3.59 Increase on Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) Stock

The stock of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has seen a -7.17% decrease in the past week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month, and a -0.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for PWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.11% for PWR’s stock, with a 8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by analysts is $221.63, which is $34.89 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 143.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PWR was 714.69K shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has decreased by -3.59 when compared to last closing price of 195.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that According to Morningstar, industrial stocks are affiliated with companies that manufacture machinery, handheld tools, industrial products, aerospace, defense and transportation. The best industrial stocks to buy are those that are heavily exposed to the energy revolution, U.S. economic growth, government infrastructure spending and the onshoring trend.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on December 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PWR Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.87. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.